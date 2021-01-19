New Royal Lily Line-Up From Royal Van Zanten

We are proud to present to you our new Royal Lily Line-up. In this new catalogue you will find our new and existing varieties. What they all have in common is: quality, innovation and passion. Passion from all our colleagues for the product & for our relations.

View the catalogue here

NEW & EXISTING VARIATIES

We would like to point out to you some of your highlights in the new catalogue:

Our Pollen Free Line-up. The lilies from this line-up are all POLLEN-FREE and come in different colours.

The extension of our Double Oriental serie.

Redhill, Sunny Day en Vasanta. 3 new LA Hybrids.

Our colour changing lilies: Cameleon, Touch Me and Lipgloss. These Oriental lilies all start white with some colour on the edges and slowly the colour becomes more and more intense.

And off course our Rapid Lily Line-up. The Oriental lilies from this line all have a cultivation period, less than 80 (!) days.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten