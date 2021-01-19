New Royal Lily Line-Up From Royal Van Zanten

We are proud to present to you our new Royal Lily Line-up. In this new catalogue you will find our new and existing varieties. What they all have in common is: quality, innovation and passion. Passion from all our colleagues for the product & for our relations.
View the catalogue here
NEW & EXISTING VARIATIES
We would like to point out to you some of your highlights in the new catalogue:
- Our Pollen Free Line-up. The lilies from this line-up are all POLLEN-FREE and come in different colours.
- The extension of our Double Oriental serie.
- Redhill, Sunny Day en Vasanta. 3 new LA Hybrids.
- Our colour changing lilies: Cameleon, Touch Me and Lipgloss. These Oriental lilies all start white with some colour on the edges and slowly the colour becomes more and more intense.
- And off course our Rapid Lily Line-up. The Oriental lilies from this line all have a cultivation period, less than 80 (!) days.
