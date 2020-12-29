New Royal Van Zanten Catalog is Here – Get in Touch

Every year we create a new assortment that fits the needs and trends in the market. Our catalogue’s theme this year is “get in touch”. The world longs for a human touch. We miss that touch and we miss those moments where we can truly connect. This translates into trends as well. The trend colours for 2021 are skin tones and earthy colours. In combination with soft and huggable shapes these colours form a solid base to (re-)build upon. In this catalogue we have used these colours as an inspiration.

These times ask for creativity to present you our products and concepts. We have developed several digital solutions. For example, we offer digital one-on-one expert sessions with your Area Export Manager. We can face time with you in our breeding facilities to show you the new varieties. We offer digital content toolkits to improve your online presence. In other words, if you need help? We are here for you!

