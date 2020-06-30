New Texas Superstar Brochure Updates Highlighted Plants

The new Texas Superstar guide to strong and stunning plants for Texans, created by Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Department of Agriculture, is now being distributed throughout the state.

The 2020 Texas Superstar brochure is available online. Hard copies are being sent to AgriLife Extension offices around the state, through regional and county Master Gardener programs, and they are available by request.

To be designated a Texas Superstar, a plant must be beautiful and perform well for consumers and growers throughout the state. Superstars must be easy to propagate, which should ensure the plants are not only widely available throughout Texas but also reasonably priced.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas A&M AgriLife Today