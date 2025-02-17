New Videos Feature 2024 Top Performing Plants From Michigan Trial Gardens

Every year the leading young plant producers and the trial gardens at Michigan State University (MSU) showcase new plant selections, recent favorites, and their garden performance during the Michigan Garden Plant Tour. The tour provides growers the chance to evaluate plant varieties in different settings at multiple locations. During the season, Michigan State University Extension picks their favorite varieties at each trial garden, which are highlighted in the “Featured Four Favorites” article series.

After the season, each trial manager evaluates their own plant cultivars and makes their own favorite selections, which they share at the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Expo in December of each year. At the 2024 Expo, Michigan Plant Growers Co-op sponsored this “Best of the Best 2024” session and it was recorded for those who may have missed it.

Growers who are interested in the top selections from each trial garden can now view the videos “Best Performing Annuals and Perennials in Michigan” series from each trial garden:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Michigan State University Extension