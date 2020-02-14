NewGen Boxwood Highlights Partner Willoway Nurseries

Willoway Nurseries, a third generation, family owned business is one of the largest wholesale growers in the Midwest and ranks in the top 40 growers nationwide. Located outside of Cleveland, and just south of Lake Erie, they provide quality plants to the Midwest and across the US.

From humble beginnings, Les Demaline at age 18, became the sole proprietor of Willoway Nursery in 1954. Named after a row of willow trees that grew along his parent’s house, the nursery began with Les growing propagated geraniums, taxus, and other evergreens plants in hot-bed houses.

Through the years the nursery has grown substantially, expanding to multiple farms, covering approximately 550 acres of field production and 450 acres of container plants, including 32 acres of climate-controlled greenhouses. Willoway has a diverse inventory with over 2,000 varieties of quality trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, and tropical plants, and participates in many of the biggest national brands.

