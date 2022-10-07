No Gold At Groot Groen Plus: Yet Four Medals And Green Grand Prix For Plantipp Entries

IJsselstein – Plantipp was proud to take home three silver and a bronze medal at Groot Groen Plus 2022. No less than 5 out of 6 entered novelties were awarded. And it didn’t stop there: Cornus alba Miracle was awarded this year’s Green Grand Prix.

Cornus Miracle winner of Green Grand Prix 2022



Cornus alba Miracle (‘Verpaalen2’PBR) gained the spotlight by winning the Green Grand Prix: a new inspection that focuses on the performance of plants that were once certified as novelty cultivars. According to the jury, Cornus Miracle has an easy growing performance and a good plant-pot ratio and can be grown into a beautiful plant without a lot of resources.



Five out of six Plantipp entries take home medals

Prunus laurocerasus Otto Supreme (‘GRPL08’PBR), Taxus baccata Tiny T (‘Her2016T02’PBR) and Panicum virgatum ‘JS Buffalo Green’ PBR were awarded a silver medal. Hydrangea paniculata Bonfire (‘GRHP12’PBR) brought home a bronze medal this year.