Nominations for the Dutch Flower Awards 2021 Announced

Dutch Flower Group Floral September 9, 2021

For 18 years, Dutch Flower Group (DFG) has presented the Dutch Flower Awards every November. In 2020, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and, as a token of appreciation, DFG has symbolically presented a ‘Big thank you award’ to all their growers and suppliers.

This year everyone hopes to meet each other in person again at the DFG stand at the RFH Trade Fair in Aalsmeer and to toast to the winners of the 19th edition of the Dutch Flower Awards. The central theme this year is: “Growth through innovation”.

The jury, consisting of the ExCo members of Dutch Flower Group, has selected 9 nominees from the internal entries. The awards are presented in the categories Flowers, Plants and Foreign Suppliers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dutch Flower Group

Related Articles

Floral

MBFE and G-Flowers join Holex Flower B.V.

Holex Floral May 11, 2020

Family business Marc Boers Flower Export (MBFE), founded in 1988 and fully focused on the export of fresh cut flowers for the higher and exclusive segment, has decided to join Holex Flower in De Kwakel, part of the Dutch Flower Group. G-Flowers, which already worked closely with MBFE, is also following this path.