Nominations for the Dutch Flower Awards 2021 Announced

For 18 years, Dutch Flower Group (DFG) has presented the Dutch Flower Awards every November. In 2020, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and, as a token of appreciation, DFG has symbolically presented a ‘Big thank you award’ to all their growers and suppliers.

This year everyone hopes to meet each other in person again at the DFG stand at the RFH Trade Fair in Aalsmeer and to toast to the winners of the 19th edition of the Dutch Flower Awards. The central theme this year is: “Growth through innovation”.

The jury, consisting of the ExCo members of Dutch Flower Group, has selected 9 nominees from the internal entries. The awards are presented in the categories Flowers, Plants and Foreign Suppliers.

