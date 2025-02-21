Now Accepting Applications for the 2025 James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is accepting applications for the James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund. The application deadline is March 1, 2025.



Established to honor James and Helen Phillip by their daughter Lee Phillip Bell, the program provides funding through block grants to institutions to distribute to floral design students. Initially funded in 2008, the program leaves a legacy honoring the Phillips that supports the education of students and intends to create a pool of trained workers to fill positions in retail flower shops.



Colleges and Universities that offer floral design certificates or degree programs are eligible for annual funding. Since the program’s inception, more than $310,000 has been distributed in grants and scholarships to over 520 students. Institutions currently receiving grants include:

College of DuPage University

Kansas State University

Kishwaukee College

Mississippi State University

Texas A&M University

For more information or to apply for a block-grant to support student scholarships, click here and submit an application by the March 1 deadline.

About the Phillip Family and the Fund:



James A. (Jim) Phillip began working in the floral industry at a very young age to help his parents support six younger siblings. What started out as a necessity for the family’s livelihood evolved into a passion that would last throughout his life.



In 1923 shortly after marrying Helen, they started their own flower shop, Phillip’s Flowers & Gifts in Cicero, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Jim and Helen had two sons, J.R. and Russ, and a daughter Lee. All three children grew up working in the shop and passed it on to the next generation. Today, the small family business has grown to comprise ten locations including a 30,000-square-foot design center, a 20,000 square foot interiorscape and display division, and over 250 employees.



Lee Phillip Bell chose to honor her parents by establishing The James and Helen Phillip Endowed Scholarship Fund through AFE as a lasting tribute to them and the important values they instilled in their children. These values, along with loving memories of her parents, have sustained Mrs. Bell throughout her life. Mrs. Bell passed away in February 2020 at the age of 91. Her generosity will forever live on through this grant to help floral industry students.



Applications for the James and Helen Phillip Floral Design Scholarship Fund are due no later than March 1, 2025. For more information on the Phillip Family and the program, click here.

Apply Today!

About AFE