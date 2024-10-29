Oasis Grower Solutions Expands Team with New Plant Scientist

KENT, Ohio – Oasis Grower Solutions, a division of Smithers-Oasis, announced that Erin Yafuso, Ph.D., has joined the expanding Oasis Grower Solutions team in a newly created position of Plant Scientist.

Smithers-Oasis Director of Global Grower Operations & Research Vijay Rapaka, Ph.D., made the announcement as he welcomed Dr. Yafuso to the Oasis Grower Solutions team. In her role as Plant Scientist with the division, Dr. Yafuso will have global responsibilities and report directly to Dr. Rapaka.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Dr. Yafuso as part of our team,” Dr. Rapaka said. “This new position will play an important role as we continue to advance the science and development of innovative new substrates and expand into emerging areas of vital importance for sustainable controlled environment agriculture with grower-driven, real-world solutions. After an intensive search to fill the position, it was clear that Dr. Yafuso is a terrific match both for the scientific challenges ahead and for our team.”

Dr. Yafuso’s work with Oasis Grower Solutions will involve all aspects of propagation, production and post-harvest quality of floriculture and hydroponic food crops grown under controlled environmental conditions. Special emphasis will be given to specialty substrates for propagation, soilless cultivation and hydroponic production, as well as the development of sustainable and biobased solutions to improve growth and quality of controlled environmental agricultural crops. In addition to conducting plant science experiments, Dr. Yafuso will collaborate closely with other team members to successfully develop and launch new products.

Dr. Yafuso received her Ph.D. in Horticultural Sciences from the University of Florida, Gainesville after receiving her M.S. in Molecular Bioscience and Bioengineering and her B.S. in Plant and Environmental Biotechnology, both from the University of Hawaii, Manoa. Prior to joining Oasis Grower Solutions, Dr. Yafuso most recently held a three-year postdoctoral research horticulturist position with the USDA ARS in Toledo, Ohio, where her work focused on nutrient optimization of strawberry mother plant and subsequent daughter crowns in controlled environments for propagation.