Oasis Renewal Introduces Plant-Based, Dye-Free Floral Foam

Welcome to a future where you don’t have to choose between performance and sustainability.
Introducing OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam, the only plant-based, dye-free floral foam from Smithers-Oasis, your trusted partner in floral foam. Made from renewable resources, OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam boasts an impressive 56% reduction in carbon footprint as compared to petroleum-based OASIS® Floral Foams*.
Trust us when we say this floral foam is a GAME. CHANGER.
The look, feel, and performance you’ve come to trust from OASIS® Floral Foams, now plant-based and certified OK biobased by TÜV Austria.
Given the enthusiastic response to this new innovation, when OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam starts shipping this SPRING, we anticipate this product will sell out quickly!
Floral Foam, Reinvented.