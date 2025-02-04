Oasis Renewal Introduces Plant-Based, Dye-Free Floral Foam

Welcome to a future where you don’t have to choose between performance and sustainability. 

Introducing OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam,​ the only plant-based, dye-free floral foam from Smithers-Oasis, your trusted partner in floral foam. Made from renewable resources, OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam​ boasts an impressive 56% reduction in carbon footprint as compared to petroleum-based OASIS® Floral Foams*.

Trust us when we say this floral foam is a GAME. CHANGER. 

The look, feel, and performance you’ve come to trust from OASIS® Floral Foams, now plant-based and certified OK biobased by TÜV Austria.

Given the enthusiastic response to this new innovation, when OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam​ starts shipping this SPRING, we anticipate this product will sell out quickly!

Floral Foam, Reinvented.

