One Wild Acre Puts the Spotlight on Local Flowers in Charleston

From her one-acre flower farm, Peachey Trudell is working to get people in Charleston, South Carolina, to embrace local flowers in the same way they’ve embraced local food.

In Charleston, the local food movement is well established in the restaurant scene, farmer’s markets and beyond.

“There are a lot of school gardens here, a lot of community gardens,” she said. “I think flowers are just trying to find their place in that. I feel like maybe we’re not quite there yet. But I’m hopeful. We just need to keep plugging along, the few of us that there are, to keep getting our message out there as best as we can.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown