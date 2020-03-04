Online Flower Retailers See Biggest Satisfaction Improvement with Customer Service, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.–Although overall satisfaction with online flower retailers remained relatively flat, satisfaction with customer service increases 26 points (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2019, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Online Flower Satisfaction Report.

Overall satisfaction is 831, slightly down from 833 in 2019. The biggest improvement was seen with customer service (+26 points from 2019). Now, moving forward, retailers should focus on improving other avenues such as competitive pricing, online store services and delivery and in-stock availability of merchandise to boost satisfaction.

Study Results

Proflowers.com ranks highest in customer satisfaction with an overall score of 839, performing particularly well in contact with customer service; in-stock availability of merchandise. 1-800-Flowers.com (831) ranks second.

The 2020 Online Flower Retailer Satisfaction Report is based on responses from 1,152 customers who made an online purchase from an online flower retailer in the past 12 months. The report was fielded in January 2020.

