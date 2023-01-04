Dümmen Orange farm in El Salvador wins National Award for Decent Work

Dümmen Orange’s Las Mercedes farm near Santa Ana in El Salvador has won the National Award for Decent Work 2022. The award was presented by the Ministry of Labor of El Salvador.

The vision of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MTPS) is to achieve decent work for all Salvadorans. For this reason, it has promoted the ‘National Decent Work Award’, which seeks to recognize companies that promote good practices that are part of decent work, respecting the national and international regulatory framework on labor matters, and that promote the generation of decent jobs. The award is an initiative of the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Oscar Rolando Castro.

Decent work

The concept of decent work synthesizes the aspirations of people during their working lives. It means the opportunity to access productive employment that generates a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration, freedom for individuals to express their opinions, organize and participate in the decisions that arise from their lives, and equal opportunities and treatment for all.

