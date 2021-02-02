PanAmerican Seed Announces New Pricing Structure

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The dramatic rise in domestic and global business costs over the past decade have led to a decision by PanAmerican Seed to make changes to its pricing structure and price lists. To keep pace with its dedication to innovative seed research and development, and to continue to bring its customers quality, reliable products, the 2021/2022 season will see price increases in the 5-25% range depending on the product. Additionally, PanAmerican Seed’s pricelist discount policy will be simplified and aligned with the current market’s buying behaviors.

“We’ve all experienced escalating costs within our businesses – labor and shipping, government regulation and compliance. These are just some of the factors leading to our difficult task of re-examining our product pricing,” says Sean Valk, Global Director of Sales for PanAmerican Seed. “There are also rising costs in R&D and facilities as PanAmerican Seed works to bring breakthrough products to our customers, such as disease-resistant Beacon Impatiens and high-performance Artisan Echinacea. Our efforts to better control production conditions ultimately bring quality, reliability and confidence to your choice in our products.”

“Bringing innovative genetics to market that can solve problems and add value to growers and consumers is a cornerstone of PanAmerican Seed, and evaluating pricing is one way company leadership can continue to justify these significant investments,” says Anne Leventry, President of PanAmerican Seed. “We believe our customers have a right to demand good quality and reliable products from us and we are dedicated to supporting advancements in technology. Our existing seed pricing structure was simply no longer in-sync with the current market.”

The price changes will go into effect April 1, 2021. Distribution partners of PanAmerican Seed and their sales teams’ members will support customers with further information on how these increases may impact their upcoming order placements and future production planning.

