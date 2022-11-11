Panflora Outperforms in Royal FloraHolland Consumer Value Test

De Kwakel – HBA is proud to announce that garden hydrangea Panflora has won the benchmark Quality Garden Hydrangea 2022. The test shows that Panflora meets the consumer expectations best. Of all the plants entered, Panflora achieved the highest scores for shelf life and ornamental value. Panflora was submitted by HBA partner Kötterheinrich. During Trade Fair 2022 Michel Verbeek (sales manager RFH) and Evelyn Beckers (researcher Post Harvest Knowledge Center RFH) handed over a prize to Jürgen Gerdvordermark (sales manager Kötterheinrich) and Jan ten Brinke (sales manager HBA).

Panflora is a paniculata hydrangea with dark green leaves and broad, cone-shaped panicles. The flowers are lime-colored. Later in the garden season, the color changes to green and red. Panflora is a compact growing plant, extra growth regulation isn’t necessary. The forcing duration is approximately thirteen weeks.

HBA offers an extensive range of hydrangeas suitable for pot and garden. Since 2015, the company has also focused on breeding paniculatas. Besides Panflora, Pandora, Pandria and Panzola are among the successes of the HBA paniculata range. HBA’s forcible garden hydrangeas can be marketed in bloom from May onwards.

