Pantone Announces Their 2021 Colors of the Year: Illuminating and Ultimate Grey

2020 has been quite a year — and that’s the understatement of all time! It should come as no surprise, then, that Pantone just announced their 2021 Color of the Year as two colors: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray.

This is only the second time in 22 years that Pantone has chosen two colors. The first time was when they chose Rose Quartz and Serenity (pink and blue) for 2016. Plus, this is the first-time gray has been selected as a Color of the Year and only the second time for yellow.

Illuminating is a bright, optimistic yellow, and Ultimate Gray conveys solid dependability. These colors both stand on their own and complement each other. As Pantone stated in their press release, they are “two independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine-filled day.”

