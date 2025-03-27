Pennsylvania’s Bold New Center for Plant Excellence Ushers in a Thriving Future

MANHEIM, PA — The Shapiro Administration, in collaboration with Pennsylvania State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, has announced the launch of the new Center for Plant Excellence, a landmark initiative aimed at driving innovation, economic growth, and sustainability in Pennsylvania’s plant-based agriculture sector. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Dr. Troy Ott, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Penn State, formally unveiled the center on March 21, emphasizing its significance for the state’s agricultural economy and its position as a leader in plant-based industries.

This ambitious initiative, supported by a $500,000 investment secured by Governor Josh Shapiro in his first budget, will be spearheaded by Penn State’s Southeast Research Center (SEAREC). The Center for Plant Excellence is designed to build upon SEAREC’s expertise in field research, leveraging its resources to develop and implement innovative, research-based solutions that support Pennsylvania’s farmers, producers, and plant-based industries.

“Pennsylvania’s plant industries are vital to our economy, contributing over $52 billion annually,” said Secretary Russell Redding. “This new center ensures we remain at the forefront of agricultural innovation, pairing Penn State’s world-class research capabilities with the dedication and drive of our agricultural producers. It’s an investment in the future of our farmers and our economy.”

