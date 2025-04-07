PENNZ: a New Peer-to-Peer Learning Network for Native Plant Producers

NZPPI is extremely proud to announce the launch of the Producer Extension Network New Zealand (PENNZ) – a new program to help native plant nurseries scale up, improve productivity and efficiency, and adopt innovative practices.

Delivered in partnership with Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service, PENNZ will connect native plant producers with specialists, advisers and one another to help drive business growth and production capability across the sector.

PENNZ involves the formation of regional groups of native plant producers who will receive:

Four in-person, full-day workshops over a 12-month period

Peer group learning and mentoring

Business tools and benchmarking

Specialist advice on plant health, sustainability and nursery innovation.

Who is it for?

Producers who grow natives – or intend to grow them – and are committed to improving their operations and learning collaboratively are welcome to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). EOIs are encouraged from nurseries of all sizes, including iwi, hapū and Māori-affiliated nurseries.

Why it Matters

The native nursery sector plays a critical role in enabling large-scale native planting. PENNZ forms part of the Government’s wider response to climate change through native afforestation and permanent carbon sink creation.

Get Involved

Expressions of Interest (EOIs) are now open and close on 30 April 2025.

Visit www.pennz.org.nz for full details and to submit an EOI. The website also includes FAQs, a downloadable PENNZ brochure and more information about extension learning.

If you have any further questions, contact NZPPI Extension Co-ordinator Jacinta Harrop at jacinta@nzppi.co.nz or CE Matt Dolan on 027 622 9255.