Perennial Plant Association Announces the 2022 National Symposium is Open For Registration

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2022 National Symposium. After a hiatus of our in-person annual Symposium, PPA is thrilled to be heading to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for a week designed to highlight the wonders of perennial plants. From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people. The National Symposium will be hosted at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square from August 1-5 of 2022, with tours exploring into the surrounding areas.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday-Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (TuesdayWednesday).

Speaker highlights include:

Paul Redman of Longwood Gardens

Jourdan Cole of Mt. Cuba Center

Claudia West of Phyto Studios

Jared Hughes of Groovy Ranch Plants

Melissa Lowrie of Terrain Tour attractions incorporate:

Rock Lititz in Lititz, PA

A Private Home Foodscape Garden in Kingsville, MD

Stoneleigh Garden in Villanova, PA

Donald Pell Gardens in Phoenixville, PA

Quality Greenhouses in Dillsburg, PA

Plan on making lasting connections during evening visits to Longwood Gardens; Chanticleer, a pleasure garden; and North Creek Nursery, who are hosting tours with a picnic at your pleasure dining experience – plus some surprises! This event follows traditions started over thirty years ago but incorporates something new each year. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you!

PPA’s Board of Directors are eagerly anticipating the upcoming National Symposium and are impressed of the Local Planning Committee’s dedicated hard work to offer top notch education and tours to Symposium attendees. “This Symposium will BRING IT: all the fabulous tours, talented speakers, and networking fun you’ve come to expect from the National! We cannot wait to reconvene with our PPA friends, both old and new!” said Holly Scoggins, PPA Board President.

Health and safety measures will be implemented for the protection of all participants at the National Symposium. PPA is planning the event with mitigation strategies in mind and encourage you to visit the Safety & FAQ page to learn more at https://perennialplant.org/page/2022faq. The early bird registration deadline is June 24, 2022 and final registration deadline is July 22, 2022. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/2022NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.