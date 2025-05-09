Perennial Plant Association’s National Symposium Announces New to Market Forum

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association’s very popular New to Market Forum is an annual highlight and will return once again during the 2025 PPA National Symposium taking place July 28 – 31 at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown hotel.

This Forum is an invaluable opportunity for breeders and plant dealers from around the world to present their best and brightest in the industry to an audience of influential perennial professionals and enthusiasts. Attendees can’t wait to see the line-up of latest plant material and innovative goods featured during this session! New to Market Forum will be held live during the National Symposium in the afternoon of Thursday, July 31.

Thanks to Pleasant Run Nursery and its very generous sponsorship of this anticipated event at the 2025 National Symposium, companies and organizations have the opportunity to showcase any combination of plants or products during their selected timeframe in the session. PPA is excited to announce the following featured companies: DeVroomen Garden Products; Plants Nouveau; Darwin Perennials; Walters Gardens; Terra Nova Nurseries; Pacific Plug and Liner; Future Plants; Must Have Perennials; Dümmen Orange; North Creek Nurseries; and our feature sponsor, Pleasant Run Nursery.

All companies presenting at the Forum will also be featured in an upcoming Perennial Plant Association newsletter and on PPA’s website following the National Symposium. Make sure to become a PPA member in order to receive this excellent New to the Market information. Join PPA at https://perennialplant.org/page/Join.

Plan on making lasting connections during evening visits and social events, which includes a fun trade show social, Perennial Plant Foundation trivia night, and a dinner party at the Reiman Gardens. Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday-Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday – Thursday). PPA’s National Symposium follows tradition began over forty years ago but incorporates something new each year. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you!

The early bird registration deadline is June 10, 2025 and final registration deadline is July 15, 2025. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984. For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.