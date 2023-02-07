Perennial Plant Foundation Scholarships Open

For more than twenty years, the Perennial Plant Foundation has been proud to support students through an experiential for attendance at the Perennial Plant Association’s national Perennial Plant Symposium.

The 2023 PPA Foundation Scholarship recipients will receive full access to the entire Symposium, including educational sessions, tours, and a trade show. The scholarship also covers accommodations, plus $1000.00 to assist with transportation costs getting to and from the symposium.

Undergraduate students from a two or four-year program with a major or minor in horticulture or a related field such as environmental science, landscape architecture, or agribusiness are eligible to apply.

Graduate students working on an M.S., M.L.A., or Ph.D. in the above fields are also invited to apply

Eligibility is extended for two semesters beyond graduation (e.g. December graduates would be eligible to apply to and attend a July/August Symposium).

This year, scholarship recipients will attend the National Symposium in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada – July 24-28, 2023.

The Perennial Plant Symposium is the largest meeting devoted solely to perennial professionals. You’ll have access to all educational sessions covering the latest in design, new plants, production, and marketing. Network with 400+ perennial industry experts while touring public and private gardens, perennial nurseries, and garden centers.

Application

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO APPLY?

Undergraduate students at a 2- or 4-year institution, with a major or minor in horticulture or a related field.

Graduate students majoring in horticulture or a closely related field.

Recent graduates (within two semesters of graduation date) are eligible

Must have a minimum in-major 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Prior Perennial Plant Foundation scholarship recipients are ineligible.

Must possess or be able to acquire a valid passport if U.S. Citizen as the symposium is in Canada.

Any questions on eligibility, contact perennialplantfoundation@gmail.org

HOW DO I APPLY AND WHEN IS THE DEADLINE?

Apply online at https://perennial-plant-foundation.square.site/ The deadline for the complete application (all materials received) is March 31. Applicants will be notified of a decision no later than April 15, 2023.

The Perennial Plant Foundation is proud to announce that it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship to attend the Perennial Plant Association Nation Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 24,- 28 2023.

The PPF was incorporated in 2000 as a 503c3 with the primary goal of supporting students and providing experiential scholarships to attend the National Symposium of the Perennial Plant Association. The selected students will receive $1,000 dollars plus full registration and housing for the duration of the PPA conference. The fully immersive experience connects students with current members of the industry, showcasing the diversity of Horticultural career opportunities. This exposure and connection to the industry has directly impacted students for the past two decades. The experience is open to current students, recent graduates and those pursing advanced degrees.

Scholarship applications are being accepted at https://perennial-plant-foundation.square.site/ deadline is March 31, 2023.