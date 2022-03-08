Perfect Flowers for Your St. Patrick’s Day Arrangements

There are so many ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, from corned beef and cabbage to green beer to “Kiss Me, I’m Irish!” t-shirts. But we know that the best way to make the holiday festive is with vibrant arrangements filled with green flowers. After all, it’s easier to find green roses and carnations than a four-leaf clover or shamrock!

And Irish or not, your customers will be celebrating. So, help them get in the spirit with beautiful green floral decorations. Here are our suggestions for flowers that will perfectly enhance any St. Patrick’s Day arrangement.

Rio Green Roses:

While these roses don’t have the bright green color traditionally associated with St. Patrick’s Day, they do possess a beauty and refinement that’s perfect for an elegant arrangement. Our Rio Jade is a distinctive, medium-sized, key-lime-colored rose that brings luck wherever your customer displays it. And our Rio Lemonade is a beautiful, fragrant, lime green rose that opens more slowly, so it can be enjoyed for a long time.

