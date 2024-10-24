Petal It Forward ‘Inspires Everyone’ to Pay it Forward

Alexandria, VA – Hundreds of floral businesses worldwide joined together to spread joy through flowers during the Society of American Florists’ (SAF) 10th annual Petal It Forward event on October 16. This year’s initiative saw record-breaking participation, with 706 floral businesses across 49 states, Washington, D.C., and internationally in Ecuador, Colombia, the United Kingdom, and India. This marks a significant increase from last year’s 580 participants, expanding the event’s reach and impact globally.

The event, in which floral businesses give away two bouquets — one for the recipient to keep and another for them to give away — shares the powerful message of how flowers are scientifically proven to help reduce stress and stimulate positive emotions.

“People are so inspired when they receive flowers,” said Harrison “Red” Kennicott of Kennicott Brothers during a TV appearance on Chicago’s WGNTV, which featured the event. “It’s one of our favorite events of the year.



Floral Joy Across the Nation and Beyond

Hiawathia Floral Design in Indianapolis, which distributed flowers at a local domestic violence shelter, posted event pictures to social media.

“Today is about spreading kindness through flowers,” they said in the post.

Country Flowers and Gifts in Emory, Texas, joined in by distributing bouquets at a local elementary school.

Flowers on Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, received assistance from the local police department for their event. Officers posed with bouquets, demonstrating their support for spreading joy.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Pugh’s Flowers had their skunk mascot handing out blooms at a coffee shop, delighting customers.

In Miami, Petal Productions teamed up with Jet Fresh Flower Distributors to hand out flowers at the local government center, hoping their small acts of kindness would inspire others.

“Hopefully that small act of kindness inspires everyone to do something a little bit extra today and pay something forward as well,” said Carlos Muina of Petal Productions in an Instagram story.

In Gainesville, Georgia, Joyce Merck Florists handed out bouquets on a city square and later outside Chick-fil-A.

“It’s been so fun passing out flowers, and it has put a smile on everyone’s face,” they said in an Instagram story.

In Lee’s Summit, Missouri, All A’Bloom Flowers & Gifts handed out dozens of bouquets while dressed in pink, with plans to distribute 400 bouquets throughout the day.

“THAT’S A LOT OF SMILES!!” they exclaimed in an Instagram Reel.For more information about Petal It Forward or the Society of American Florists, visit www.safnow.org.

