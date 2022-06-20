Petunia Grandiflora Bee’s Knees wins FleuroStar Award 2022-23

Fleuroselect, the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry, is proud to announce that the FleuroStar Award 2022-23 has been awarded to Petunia grandiflora Bee’s Knees from Florensis. Hagen Kalläne, Retail and Marketing Manager and Marjolein Kuyucu-Lodder, International Product Marketeer, accepted the prize from Fleuroselect President Karol Pawlak and Secretary General Ann Jennen.



Petunia grandiflora Bee’s Knees from Florensis was competing against Alstroemeria Colorita® Claressa (Royal van Zanten), Begonia rex SpaceStar Maia (Beekenkamp), Calibrachoa x hybrida Fancy Francy (Selecta one), Dahlia hybrida Hypnotica® Rose Swirl (Dümmen Orange), Iberis x hybrida Mermaid Lavender (Syngenta Flowers) and Tropic Lantana Ibis (Brandkamp).



The jury commented: “A new benchmark for yellow Petunias and an incredible eye-catching yellow! One can’t really imagine the intensity of this colour in photos, but when seen in real life the radiance of the flowers is amazing. Its weather tolerance makes this novelty special, and it has a good presentation in small and bigger pots. Petunia grandiflora Bee’s Knees will extend the colour opportunities within the Petunia variety.”

‘Bee’s Knees’, come again?! The name of the latest Petunia of Florensis has been inspired by the similar American expression indicating excellence and high suitability. This newcomer presents an abundance of intensive yellow flowers, offering a high-impact show all season long. Bee’s Knees is heat tolerant, thrives in rainy conditions and maintains its beautiful colour throughout the summer. Growers will appreciate the outstanding branching which ensures nicely filled plants. The masses of intense, yellow flowers are guaranteed to generate impulse

sales at point of sale while consumers will appreciate the versatility of Bee’s Knees. Whether planted in containers or in the landscape, the extraordinary garden performance will excite both novice gardeners and expert landscapers. Bee’s Knees, the ideal partner for your outside space!

Jury panel representing full spectrum of the industry

An independent panel of over 30 expert judges from within the industry – breeders, young plant producers, growers, retailers, trade journalists and marketing experts – scored the varieties on visual impact at point of sale and commercial potential. Each jury member has seen the plants in close proximity at one of the eight locations that exhibit FleuroStar entries during FlowerTrials® in The Netherlands and Germany.



Gerard Werink, member of the FleuroStar Jury: “Even though the hybrid judging system of the past two years with local judges seeing the plants in real and the foreign experts taking part in online viewings proved to be remarkably efficient, we are thrilled that this year each member of our international jury could see the physical plants again at one or several contest locations. We are grateful that key players such as B&Q, Obi, Intratuin, Blumen 2000, Jardiland, Waterdrinker, Royal Lemkes and Royal FloraHolland evaluate our candidates. The diversity and expertise of our jury contributes to the continuous success and integrity of the FleuroStar Award.”

FleuroStar Award Evening hosted by Dümmen Orange

The FleuroStar Award Evening took place on 16 June at Dümmen Orange in De Kwakel (NL). Approximately 100 guests from a cross-section of the international industry enjoyed a networking dinner, learned more about all participating varieties and attended the announcement of the new winner first-hand.

Exclusive marketing support for Petunia grandiflora Bee’s Knees

Petunia grandiflora Bee’s Knees will receive considerable marketing support to turn its go-to-market strategy into a success. In the next year, contest organiser Fleuroselect will conduct a promotion campaign with international trade and social media and promote the new winner at trade fairs and industry events.



Other key industry players are also offering support to market the FleuroStar winner. Waterdrinker, major Dutch wholesaler selling to international garden centres and florists, will offer premium product placement for 3-4 weeks at its Green Trade Center next season. Pull Position, a marketing agency specialised in retail promotion, offers a tailor-made marketing project and DeschPlantpak will dedicate a lifestyle photoshoot and matching pot layout made by their design studio to the new winner.

About FleuroStar

The FleuroStar Contest is held annually during the FlowerTrials® in week 24 in The Netherlands and Germany. The competing varieties are grown by the entering companies and in 2022 were displayed at eight contest locations to generate maximum visibility. All FlowerTrials® visitors have the opportunity of seeing the competing entries at close range.