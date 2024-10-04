Pinelands Junior High School Classes to Utilize Greenhouse, Create Community Garden

$75K Grant Allows for Agricultural Education, Community Garden, Greenhouse Program

Pinelands Regional Junior High School is working toward educating students on the importance of agriculture, climate change and their local pinelands ecosystem after it recently received a $75,000 N.J. Department of Education grant for climate change education.

Last year, seventh-grade science classes began utilizing the greenhouse, growing canna flowers, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant over the course of the school year. Volunteers Harry and Laura Cross of Little Egg Harbor flower business Blessings and Blooms LLC taught the students about gardening and assisted with upkeep of the greenhouse. Students got to take the plants home at the end of the year, which was a valuable learning experience for them, said science program supervisor Kim Clark.

