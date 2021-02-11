Planning is Currently Underway for the 2021 California Summer Trials (CAST)

SAN DIEGO – Preparations for the 2021 California Summer Trials (formerly California Spring Trials) are underway as the summer trade event is set to go from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The horticulture industry is excited to safely get back together to experience and celebrate its love for new plants. Since the 2021 California Summer Trials are primarily an outdoor event with plenty of space for social distancing, there will be appropriate, secure settings to review countless, inspired floricultural innovations while allowing breeders and brokers to safely conduct business once again.

All 2021 CAST site gatherings will be by appointment only and will only take place if allowed by local ordinances. Appointments are required to control the size according to local COVID-19 safety measures in effect. Walk-ins are strongly discouraged. Please know that any CAST attendee who arrives without an appointment may be asked to wait if the designated group size is at maximum capacity. Set dates for the CAST event will be June 23 to June 27 though some breeders may extend dates for private appointments on either end. Information on each location’s exact open dates are available on the website.

Guests who plan to attend the 2021 California Summer Trials need to make their reservations with each site individually. Event contact information including site details may be found at 2021CAST.com.

CAST, one of the most important industry events of the year, allows breeders to showcase their full lineup of new genetics compared to other trade shows on the calendar. Breeding companies that are currently set to participate in the 2021 California Summer Trials include:

American Takii

Ball FloraPlant

Beekenkamp

Darwin Perennials

Dümmen Orange

Flamingo Holland

Green Fuse Botanicals

Hem Genetics

HilverdaFlorist

Kieft Seed

Morel

Pacific Plug & Liner

PanAmerican Seed

PDSI

PlantHaven International

Sahin

Sakata Seed America

Schoneveld

Selecta One

Suntory Flowers

Syngenta Flowers

ThinkPlants

Vivero Internacional

For more information about the upcoming 2021 California Summer Trials, please contact Oster and Associates at www.osterads.com.

