Plant By Number Launches Kickstarter to Revolutionize DIY Gardening

Paint-by-number style garden maps make professional landscaping simple, sustainable, and stress-free

CHESTER, NJ – What if planting the dream garden was as easy as following a paint-by-number kit?

That’s the idea behind Plant By Number, a groundbreaking gardening solution turning ordinary yards into beautifully designed landscapes — without the guesswork of which plants to buy and where to plant them. Plant By Number launches its Kickstarter campaign to make its printed-to-scale garden maps available on a revolutionary new sustainable, biodegradable fabric made from corn.

Already recognized in Better Homes & Gardens for its innovative approach, Plant By Number maps are printed on weed-blocking fabric or biodegradable paper and serve as full-scale guides for effortless planting. Just roll it out, match your plants, and start digging. It’s a foolproof gardening plan, with designs for pollinator gardens, privacy screens, mailboxes, borders, and more.

For gardeners with unique spaces or existing plantings, Plant By Number also offers fully custom garden maps tailored to any shape, size, or landscape challenge. Whether working around mature trees, incorporating existing shrubs, or planning for drip line irrigation, each design is thoughtfully crafted to fit the specific dimensions and needs of the site. These one-of-a-kind maps combine design expertise with practical functionality, empowering gardeners to transform even the trickiest areas into cohesive, thriving garden spaces.

“Our mission is to make professional-quality landscape design accessible to everyone,” says founder and veteran landscaper Alexander Betz. “And with this new bio-fabric, we’re making gardening easier and better for the planet.”

Years in the making, the new bio-fabric is a renewable, 100% biodegradable material that blocks weeds, guides plant placement, and naturally breaks down over time, leaving behind healthy soil and thriving plants. It’s a game-changing step for sustainable gardening.

Kickstarter backers receive exclusive early access to garden map designs and special discounts, including customizable layouts and bundled kits with nationwide plant delivery. Thanks to partnerships with Green Promise Farms and Prides Corner Farms, customers can choose from thousands of plant varieties shipped directly to their door.

Plant By Number can currently be found in select independent garden centers across the U.S. as DIY kits and in-person workshops.

To support the campaign and learn more about how Plant By Number is revolutionizing DIY gardening, visit the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pbndesign/paint-by-number-for-landscape-design-diy-garden-maps

Plant By Number transforms garden design and installation into an accessible and enjoyable experience for gardeners and landscape designers. Their patented Garden Maps feature professional designs printed to scale on weed-blocking fabric, providing an innovative solution that allows gardeners to create stunning gardens quickly and efficiently. Plant By Number is based in Chester, New Jersey. Visit www.pbndesign.com for more information.