Plant Development Services Announces CAST 2023 New Releases

(Carpinteria, California) Spring in the garden industry sector brings a flurry of excitement with the introduction of new plants, dazzling displays of the latest outdoor trends, and a pilgrimage to the Golden State for the highly anticipated California Spring Trials. In 2023, Plant Development Services, Inc. (PDSI) marks key milestones as the company debuts their innovative plant collection, BetterBoxwood®, and showcases top-performing new varieties from their celebrated family of brands:

Lavender Stoechas Plum Power™ – This debut heat-loving Spanish Lavender bursts forth with vivid fuchsia blooms, reblooming in cooler climates. An easy-grow aromatic, Plum Power’s open habit allows for better air circulation, supporting fewer disease issues. Hardy to USDA Zones 8-10, Plum Power reaches 18-24” high and wide when mature and can be grown in full sun to partial shade conditions. Available in the Southern Living Plant Collection and Sunset Plant Collection.

‘Sterling Moon’ Lunar Lights™ Begonia – From dramatic moon gardens to dreamy accent plantings, ‘Sterling Moon’ Rex begonia delights in any setting. Its foliage is a scene stealer; puckered forest green leaves are frosted with silver and mint green flecking. Salmon pink flowers emerge in spring and rebloom through the fall, picking up the pink highlighting on new leaves. Reaching 24-30” high and wide when mature, ‘Sterling Moon’ thrives as a partial shade perennial in Zones 7-10, and as a container plant in colder zones. Available in the Southern Living Plant Collection and Sunset Plant Collection.

Encore® Azalea Autumn Moonstruck™ – The latest introduction from the world’s best-selling reblooming azalea brand is breaking new ground as the first Encore® Azalea variety with variegated foliage. The new Autumn Moonstruck offers stunning, stable foliage in hues of emerald and chartreuse. Brilliant double-white blooms adorn Autumn Moonstruck in spring, summer, and fall. A unique upright habit positions this sun-loving offering as an ideal pick for blooming hedges and privacy screenings. Reaching 5’ high by 4’ wide when mature, Autumn Moonstruck is hardy to USDA Zones 7-10.

Experience these exciting new introductions plus many more at the Southern Living Plant Collection and Sunset Plant Collection CAST 2023 Trials from March 29-April 2, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, located at 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA. To contact during the event, please reach out to Janet Sluis at janet@plantdevelopment.com, 949-230-4138.

About Plant Development Services Inc.

Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by Greg Smith of the third-generation family-owned Flowerwood Nursery, Inc. Plant Development Services owns and/or licenses more than 300 patented plant properties and boasts top-ranking plant brands including: Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, the Sunset® Plant Collection, and BetterBoxwood®. To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit plantdevelopment.com.