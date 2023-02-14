Plant Development Services Announces Heather Gronek as Operations Manager

(Loxley, AL ) – Plant Development Services, Inc. (PDSI), a national leader in the breeding, development, and distribution of high-performing plants, is pleased to announce the hire of Heather Gronek as Operations Manager.

Gronek brings two decades of industry expertise in positions spanning from major national growers to the nursery and landscape space. A graduate of the Plant and Soil Science program at Middle Tennessee State University, Gronek has significant experience in coordinating growth and production operations at a national scale.

At PDSI, she will lead the company’s production team and advance research and development efforts to accommodate the company’s growing portfolio of brands and plants. As 2023 marks the consumer launch of PDSI’s debut BetterBoxwood® and Butterfly Candy® collections as well as a wave of high-profile new releases from Southern Living® Plant Collection, Encore® Azalea, and Sunset® Plant Collection, Gronek will play a critical role in streamlining operations and expanding capacity.

“We are delighted to welcome Heather to the PDSI team,” said Kevin Northrop, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. “Heather’s experience on building supply chains for new genetics will be a huge asset. With Heather advancing our production, research and development, we eagerly anticipate the acceleration of key strategic priorities in the coming years.”

Gronek added, “I am thrilled to begin my role at PDSI and contribute to the legacy of this pioneer in the field of horticulture. PDSI’s leadership in discovering, developing, and showcasing visionary new plants aligns with my own commitment to operational excellence. I’m delighted to work with our growers and partners to develop new strategies that increase our capabilities, and I look forward to being a part of this winning team.”

For further information, contact Corrina Murray at corrina@plantdevelopment.com.

