Plant Development Services, Inc. Announces New Trade Releases for Cultivate

Loxley, AL. – Plant Development Services, Inc. (Loxley, AL) is pleased to announce its 2022 trade releases debuting at Cultivate 2021, July 10 –13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

“As consumer interest in gardening and ornamental plants continues to soar, we’re thrilled to offer new varieties that enliven the landscape and offer an invigorating plant palette for home gardeners and industry,” says Kip McConnell, Business Development Director with Plant Development Services.

Highlights among Plant Development Services’ new introductions include:

‘Real Goldcup’ Leucanthemum – This stunning new Shasta Daisy with long-lasting, bright yellow blooms is the yellowest Shasta on the market. Whether you’re growing it in cottage gardens, for cut flowers, or as bold borders, ‘Real Goldcup’ brings extraordinary color to any space. A water-wise and deer-resistant plant suited to USDA Zones 5-9b, ‘Real Goldcup’ produces its signature blooms in late spring through the fall.

Butterfly Towers™ Magenta Buddleia and Butterfly Towers™ White Buddleia – This unique new Buddleia is a vertical growing butterfly magnet. A tower of eye-catching magenta or crisp white blooms in summer, Butterfly Towers is ideal for hedges or screens or as an easy-care garden accent. Both varieties thrive in USDA Zones 5a – 9b, full sun to part shade. Maturing to 4–5′ high by 2–3′ wide, Butterfly Towers produces copious blooms year after year that can be enjoyed outdoors in spring through summer, or taken indoors in stunning cut flower arrangements.

Princess Bride™ Hydrangea – This unique new Hydrangea Hybrid forms flowers with remarkable petals up and down each stem, resulting in white lacecap flowers from spring to fall. The stunning petals offer intricate shapes in crisp white hues, as classic as a delicate lace. Princess Bride grows 3-4’ high and wide and is hardy in USDA Zones 7b – 10.

It’s a Breeze® Ivory Blush Rose – Winter hardy to zone 4, heat tolerant and extremely disease resistant, this tough but attractive groundcover rose makes gardening a breeze! The abundant blooms of It’s a Breeze appear in spring and rebloom into fall, blooming pure white in warm temperatures and pale pink in cooler temps. Maturing to 2.5–3’ high by 3–4’ wide and thriving in full sun, It’s a Breeze is an excellent choice for accents, containers, hedges, or mass plantings.

These new releases will be available to consumers under the Southern Living® Plant Collection and Sunset Plant Collection® labels at garden centers across the country.

About Plant Development Services Inc.

Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by Greg Smith of the third generation, family-owned Flowerwood Nursery, Inc. Plant Development Services owns and/or licenses more than 100 patented plant properties and boasts three top-ranking plant brands: Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection and the Sunset Plant Collection®.

To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit https://plantdevelopment.com/