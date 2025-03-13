Plant Development Services, Inc. Inspires as Color Innovations Take Center Stage

March 13, 2025

Plant Development Services: Azalea Encore® Autumn Kiss™

Carpinteria, CA – Plant Development Services, Inc. is excited to debut a vibrant new collection at the 2025 California Spring Trials (CAST), March 25-28, 2025. This year’s introductions spark creativity and bring brilliant color innovations to tried-and-true landscape performers. With consumers embracing bold and imaginative design more than ever before, these new releases empower individuals to express their personal style through vibrant colors, from a multi-hued Encore® Azalea that would be right at home in a maximalist garden to a near-black loropetalum distinguished by its dramatically hued foliage. 

Paired with exceptional performance in a range of habits and settings, these releases prove that even the most ambitious garden designs are achievable:

Available through Encore® Azalea:

Autumn Kiss® Encore® Azalea – A 2025 trade release showcasing unique, color-changing blooms. Semi-double flowers feature vibrant pink edges fading to soft pastel and white centers, offering continuous spring, summer, and fall color against lush evergreen foliage. Thriving in full sun, USDA Zones 6-10, this 3-4’ tall and wide azalea is ideal for specimen, hedge, or border plantings. Autumn Kiss® will debut to the consumer market in 2026. 

Available through Southern Living® and Sunset® Plant Collections:

Purple Charm™ Loropetalum – Adding depth and drama to the color story, this compact, low-maintenance shrub delivers year-round, deep purple foliage. Dense, near-black leaves form a rounded, 2-3’ high, 3-4’ wide shape, requiring minimal pruning. Spring brings spectacular red-fringed flowers for striking contrast. Ideal for specimen, border, or container plantings, Purple Charm™ thrives in full sun to part shade, USDA Zones 7-10, offering consistent bold color and texture for landscapes. Purple Charm™ will debut to trade in 2026.

Blast from the Pastel™ Hydrangea delivers an enchanting spectacle of pure white, star-shaped blooms delicately brushed with unexpected yellow and pastel hues. For those who crave a touch of nostalgia with a modern twist, these unique, flower-filled panicles will evoke a sense of vintage charm while offering contemporary appeal. Its robust growth and soft blooms make it a standout choice for adding nuanced color to any landscape. This 4’x5’ beauty thrives in Zones 5-9 in full sun to part shade spaces. Blast from the Pastel™will debut to trade in 2026.

Stop information:

March 25th – 28th, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Polo Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Tuesday, March 25, 2025: 8 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday, March 26, 2025: 8 AM – 5 PM

Thursday, March 27, 2025: 8 AM – 5 PM

Friday, March 28, 2025: 8 AM – 5 PM

To contact during the event, please reach out to Janet Sluis at janet@plantdevelopment.com, 949-230-4138.

About Plant Development Services Inc.

Plant Development Services Inc. was founded in 1996 by Greg Smith of the third-generation, family-owned Flowerwood Nursery, Inc. Plant Development Services owns and/or licenses more than 300 patented plant properties and boasts these top-ranking plant brands: Encore® Azalea, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, the Sunset Plant Collection®, Better Boxwood®, and Butterfly Candy®. To learn more about Plant Development Services Inc., visit plantdevelopment.com

