Plantarium 2020 Has Been Canceled

The trade fair Plantarium 2020 has been cancelled. The course taken by the Dutch government, as expressed by Prime Minister Rutte on 21 April, unfortunately leaves no room for the physical edition of the trade fair Plantarium 2020. Plantarium’s main mission is to promote trade in ornamental plant products. In order to lend a helping hand to the horticulture sector, the main focus will be on digital interaction.

Large events are prohibited until 1 September and even after that a fair with corona adjustments is not responsible and feasible. An international fair like this cannot follow adapted protocols and still hold sufficient interest for all parties involved. The plans for the physical fair will be postponed until next year, if the developments surrounding the coronavirus allow it to take place again in a feasible form.

Digital communication has become the worldwide standard in this lock down period. It is therefore logical to take this direction for the promotion and trade facilitation of products and companies in the horticulture sector. Moreover, it is in line with Plantarium’s new course to grow from an annual trade fair to a digital platform as well. Just like at the trade fair, Plantarium is digitally focusing on inspiration, with the aim of acting as a guide and connector for Plantarium visitors.