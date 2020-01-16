Plantipp Expands

IJsselstein — Tieme van den Haak will start working as Plantipp’s perennial specialist on 20 January. Tieme has 18 years of experience with perennials and also knows the retail business very well. With Tieme’s experience, Plantipp can provide its network of breeders, growers, traders, retail and garden centres even better with information on all that’s new in the field of perennials.

Plantipp has a growing range of novelties under its management in terms of trees, shrubs, perennials and even fruit. In order to successfully introduce a product, Plantipp is always looking for opportunities to improve service and promotion around both existing and new varieties. With the arrival of Tieme, another big step has been taken!

Would you like to meet Tieme during IPM Essen? Please visit us during the opening days from 28 to 31 January at stand 2D19.

www.plantipp.eu