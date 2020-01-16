Plantipp Expands

Plantipp BV Floral January 16, 2020

IJsselstein — Tieme van den Haak will start working as Plantipp’s perennial specialist on 20 January. Tieme has 18 years of experience with perennials and also knows the retail business very well. With Tieme’s experience, Plantipp can provide its network of breeders, growers, traders, retail and garden centres even better with information on all that’s new in the field of perennials.

Plantipp has a growing range of novelties under its management in terms of trees, shrubs, perennials and even fruit. In order to successfully introduce a product, Plantipp is always looking for opportunities to improve service and promotion around both existing and new varieties. With the arrival of Tieme, another big step has been taken!

Would you like to meet Tieme during IPM Essen? Please visit us during the opening days from 28 to 31 January at stand 2D19.
www.plantipp.eu

Related Articles

Floral

Flowering Rhododendrons at Plantarium 2019

April 5, 2019 Plantipp BV

At the Plantarium Trade Fair 2019, Plantipp will introduce two new members of the series Encore®. With a compact and evergreen Rhododendron that flowers in spring and again in autumn, this is the ideal plant for borders and containers in every garden.