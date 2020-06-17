Pre-Book Farm-Direct Orders with Rio Bite Size Program

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral June 17, 2020

Rio Bite Size Program – Farm Direct Premium Products

Pre-book your farm-direct orders by participating in our monthly Rio Bite Size program. During the first week of every month, wholesalers will receive a list of our featured products and pricing for the following month so that they can pre-sell directly to their customers.

As part of this program, our marketing team will create tailored brand sales sheets for your customers, using your logo and company information.

