Prepare Your Floral Business for a Bountiful Thanksgiving Season

Thanksgiving is a season of gratitude and celebration, so it’s an ideal time to connect with customers. A great way to do this is through thoughtful, unique marketing campaigns that sell your products and build long-term relationships. Here are ten tips to help you boost your business now and provide value well into the future.

1. Plan a “Gratitude Giveaway” for Charitable Impact

Create a campaign where every time a customer purchases a bouquet, it helps fund a Thanksgiving meal for someone in need. Work with local food banks or shelters to make this happen and share progress updates on social media. This will encourage your followers to take part in the spirit of giving.

2. Design Personalized Tablescape Kits for Holiday Hosts

To go beyond centerpieces, offer complete tablescape kits with flowers, candles, and decorative place cards. Market them to busy hosts who want their table settings to look impressive without the stress. You can also offer customization options, such as matching color palettes to family themes or including handwritten “thankful notes” for guests.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor