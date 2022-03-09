Pretty In Pink! A New Website Launches For Wave Petunias

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The Wave® Petunias and Cool Wave® Pansies consumer-facing website has re-launched this year with an updated design. The refresh promises to drive brand awareness, provide a completely mobile-friendly navigation, as well as showcase help and ideas for new and existing plant shoppers. WaveGardening.com assists home gardeners as they choose the best Wave plants for their garden, and offers an online library of blog posts and videos to achieve the best garden success.

“Perfect for the new plant lover or the established gardener, the new website looks amazing on any device, and is only a touch away from fun and inspiration,” says Claire Josephson, Wave Brand Manager. “PanAmerican Seed is thrilled to refresh WaveGardening.com; it meets the needs of not only our dedicated Wave Fan Club audience, but it shows commitment to our retail customers, too, as we promote fun and engaging digital and social content for shoppers.”

Some of the highlights of the NEW WaveGardening.com include:

• Quick access to Help & Ideas, including the Wave Blog, a How-To Library, plus a Frequently Asked Questions section of garden resources.



• An updated Wave Fan Club that shares user-generated Wave Gallery photos, and a digital art download area.



• Full plant details on all Petunias & Pansies, along with inspirational photos of plants in-use to aid the purchasing decision.

• The new WaveGardening.com also customizes the site experience for different market regions: U.S., Canadian, and Australian Wave Fans will see seasonal content for a more tailored visit.

Bookmark www.WaveGardening.com now for quick and easy access to plants, ideas and inspiration for your ongoing promotion of Wave Petunias and Cool Wave Pansies. For more information about the Wave brand, including signage and in-store display ideas, visit www.WaveGardening.com/en-us/GreenhouseRetail.



About Wave® Petunias

The Wave family of flowers has provided easy, spreading color to home gardeners since 1995. The five types of Wave Petunias offer dramatic color, exceptionally long bloom time, and fantastic mounding and trailing habits for garden beds and containers. Cool Wave® Pansies provide the same vigorous spreading and trailing habit for cool-season color. Visit www.wavegardening.com.