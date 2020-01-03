Professional Jury of Glass Tulip Awards Chooses Finalists

What are the best market introductions of the past year? Our broad professional jury gave points to all nominated products. And without further ado… here are the finalists for the Glazen Tulp Awards 2020!

From 1 to 10 November 2019, the floriculture industry voted enthusiastically for its favourites for the Glazen Tulp (Glass Tulip). This resulted in around 60 nominations, spread over five product categories. The professional jury has the daunting task of reducing this shortlist to a top five per category.

The jury comprised a broad cross section of our Top 25 customers and other floriculture industry colleagues. They discussed the products, looking among other things at innovation and the attractiveness of the product for their own market.

