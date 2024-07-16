Proven Winners ColorChoice Announces Sustainable Plant Package

Spring Meadow Nursery and Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs announced a new initiative to offer a sustainable package option to its grower partners.

The new package is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE #2), using 83% less plastic than conventional industry containers. Created by PlantRight, a division of DCA Outdoor, it is made of woven plastic and includes handles for easy transport, a wide base for stability and root expansion, and drainage holes at the base and sides.

“The packages that we developed are economical and better for the environment. They eliminate blow over in the nursery and increase root health.” Said Jeff Davis, general manager for PlantRight. He continued, “This leads to a faster growing, more viable, and more cost-effective shrub or tree. We have been utilizing the package in our own extensive growing operations with amazing results.

We applaud Spring Meadow and the Proven Winners ColorChoice brand for recognizing the value of the PlantRight Package and becoming an early adopter of the next step in nursery growing innovation.”

“The partnership with PlantRight was a natural choice,” said Spring Meadow Nursery general manager Jeremy Deppe. “They have a wealth of experience in the packaging for our industry, and we knew they’d provide a more sustainable container solution that provides huge benefits to growers, as well as to retailers, landscapers, and homeowners. The packages cost less and are easier to handle, install, and recycle after planting.”

The new Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Packages are intended for use in the 5-20 gallon size as growers shift up from 1-3 gallon shrubs. The team at Spring Meadow has been trialing the new packages and has determined that the finishing time is equal to and sometimes less than that of standard containers.

Growers interested in ordering the new Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Packages and discussing options to adapt their potting machines to these containers should contact their Spring Meadow Nursery account manager.

Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc. is the exclusive woody plant licensee of the Proven Winners® brand. Located in Grand Haven, MI, Spring Meadow Nursery sells directly to nurseries and growers and is an industry leader in woody plant liners, producing over 350 shrub varieties marketed under the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® name. For more information about its full line of ornamental shrub varieties, visit SpringMeadowNursery.com.