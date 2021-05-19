Proven Winners ColorChoice At Last Rose Earns A.R.T.S. Local Artist Award

Proven Winners® ColorChoice® At Last® rose is making news this spring, earning an important regional award.

The American Rose Trials for Sustainability (A.R.T.S.) recently announced trial results for the 2022 season, and At Last® landscape rose has earned a Local Artist Award.



Bred by Heather Horner and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® At Last® shrub rose offers lush, full flowers with a true rose scent. Apricot-peach blooms are self-cleaning and appear continuously on the plant without deadheading. Glossy, deep green foliage stays free of black spot and powdery mildew. At Last® rose grows to 3’ tall/wide and is hardy down to USDA zone 5.

Nursery Management Magazine announced the results of the A.R.T.S. trials to the public in a May 6 article titled “Exceeding Expectations.” The A.R.T.S. adjudicators identify which roses are the most pest-resistant, drought-tolerant, low maintenance, vigorous and beautiful in each region. For a cultivar to be awarded an A.R.T.S. Local Artist award, they must perform equal to or better than the industry standards.

As stated in the article, A.R.T.S. uses the Köppen climate system to delineate rose evaluation regions, as it accounts for both temperature and precipitation levels. At Last® rose performed exceptionally well in the Dfb climate zone (humid continental; cool summer), which earned it a Local Artist Award.

For more information about the plant, its award, or about Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs, visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.