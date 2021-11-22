Proven Winners ColorChoice Oso Easy Double Pink Rose Continues to Make a Splash in US Rose Trials

The American Rose Center has released results of their 2021 trials, and Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® Double Pink rose has once again proved to be a top competitor.

Awards were presented in late October at the Center’s first-ever live judging event and awards luncheon at its Shreveport, Louisiana location. Oso Easy® Double Pink rose was awarded the 2021 Volunteers of America Rose Garden Award for Best Shrub – Groundcover Rose.



The American Rose Center awards program recognizes new rose varieties of superior quality and marked distinction. Roses are evaluated for two and a half years in the American Rose Center’s test garden area on its 118-acre campus.

The nation’s largest park dedicated to roses, The American Rose Center features a wide variety of roses across numerous gardens, with a multitude of companion plants, sculptures, and fountains.

Oso Easy® Double Pink rose has been recognized for its beauty and performance with this most recent honor, in addition to the American Rose Society’s 2021 Award of Excellence and American Rose Trials for Sustainability (A.R.T.S.) 2021 Local Artist Award, where it received high scores in two regions.



Bred by Alain Meilland and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery, Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® Double Pink rose is hardy in USDA zone 5-9 and features an abundant, continuous bloom set, held high above its 1.5-2′ habit.



This rose is available to order shipping in early 2022 as part of the nursery’s bare root rose program, which provides a cost-effective way to get robust blooming roses to market early in the shopping season. Contact sales@springmeadownursery.com for more information.