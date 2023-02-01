Proven Winners ColorChoice Oso Easy Urban Legend Rose Earns Top Marks in Five Regions at AGRS Trials

The Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Oso Easy® landscape rose collection proves its merit once again, earning important U.S. regional awards.

American Garden Rose Selections (AGRS™) recently announced trial results for the 2023 season, and Oso Easy® Urban Legend ® landscape rose has landed among a group of five awardees as a Regional Award Winner.

Bred by Christopher Hugh Warner and introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery, Oso Easy® Urban Legend® shrub rose offers bright red, doubled blooms with contrasting bright yellow stamens. Glossy, deep green foliage stays free of black spot and powdery mildew. Oso Easy® Urban Legend® rose grows to 2.5-3’ tall/wide and is hardy down to USDA zone 4.



This distinction marks the fourth U.S. award for Oso Easy® Urban Legend® rose, having earned the Chauncey Beadle Award for Best Shrub Rose and the Lord Burleigh Award for Best Disease Resistance at the Biltmore Rose Trials and the Award of Excellence from the American Rose Society. In the AGRS trials, Oso Easy® Urban Legend® rose earned top marks in five of six regions, the most of any 2023 awardee.



All roses entered into the AGRS program are tested for two years in six different geographical regions, each containing two test gardens. Evaluation characteristics include: vigor, foliage proportion, plant habit, flowering effect, rebloom habit, bloom form, aging quality of blooms, fragrance, and hardiness.

In its recent press release, AGRS stated, “By recognizing and recommending the best garden-worthy rose varieties for the various regions of the United States through testing, the AGRS has the goal of providing objective and reliable information to the general public.”

For more information about the plant, its award, or about Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs, visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.