Proven Winners to Present a 2-Day Virtual Landscape Roadshow Series

As part of its online educational event series, Proven Winners® will be presenting a Landscape Roadshow on the afternoons of February 9 and 11, 2021.

The program kicks off Tuesday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET, when representatives from Proven Winners® annuals, perennials, and shrubs will present “New Proven Winners® Introductions for 2021 – Annuals, Perennials, and ColorChoice® Shrubs.”

Following, ornamental plant breeder Megan Mathey will give attendees a look behind the scenes into plant breeding at Spring Meadow Nursery. A 2019 40 Under 40 recipient, Mathey completed her Masters of Science in Horticulture, Breeding and Genetics at Oregon State University and came to Spring Meadow in 2013. One of her first introductions for the Proven Winners® ColorChoice® line, Peppy Le Pom™ ornamental pomegranate, received a 2019 Green Thumb Award by the Direct Gardening Association.

Thursday, February 11, Nelson Darden from Classic Caladiums® will kick off the second day of the Road Show at 3:00 p.m. with a program that features new varieties from one of the latest members of the Proven Winners® family, Heart To Heart® Caladiums. The Proven Winners® caladium series includes over 20 of Classic’s exclusive and most unique varieties.

Next, Zeke Cooper, V.P. Business Development and Marketing for DreamCatcher™ Hotels, will share some of their most successful landscape design elements using Proven Winners® plants. Just as microbreweries disrupted how the major beer brands conducted business, and ride-sharing options introduced a new way for people to move from one place to the next, DreamCatcher Hotels is an industry disrupter. The company was created to change hotel development, building in upscale details such as high-quality materials and finishes, well-appointed products, and thoughtful amenities at costs well under the traditional model.

The 2-day program will wrap up with time for questions and answers. Professional CEU credits are available for ASLA and APLD members. For more information and registration, go to http://bit.ly/PWROADSHOW21.