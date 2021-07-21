Proven Winners to present Landscape Roadshow at Cincinnati Zoo

Spring Meadow Nursery Floral July 21, 2021

The Proven Winners Landscape Roadshow is back in person and is coming to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden this summer.

Attendees are invited to meet Proven Winners landscape experts and enjoy a lineup of landscape presentations covering a wide range of topics, including new plants, tried & true shrubs for the Midwest, and landscape design tips & stories. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided, and they day will conclude with a walking tour of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. The Roadshow is Wednesday, August 25, from 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

The educational program kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with John Antonelli, Regional Sales Representative from Four Star Greenhouse, who will present a program called “Stunning new Proven Winners® annuals to enhance your landscape.”

Spring Meadow Nursery’s Landscape Program Manager, Jane Beggs-Joles follows at 9 a.m. with a program called “Tried and true shrubs for midwest landscapes.” With over twenty years of experience working in the nursery industry, Beggs-Joles has worn many hats through the years, but her current role is to introduce new Proven Winners® ColorChoice® plants to the landscape industry.

Walters Gardens Regional Product Manager, Josh Roggenbuck, will present his program, “New perennial selections for the landscape,” at 10:30 a.m. Located in Zeeland, MI, Walters Gardens has built its reputation on offering the highest quality perennial liners available. Roggenbuck will highlight the newest Proven Winners® perennial selections that are ideal for landscape use.

Richard Weber will cover the topic, “Designing with all seasons in mind…” from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weber is the owner of Springhouse Gardens in Nicholasville, KY, and is a Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professional. Since 1995, Springhouse Gardens has built a reputation for creating beautiful gardens that take into consideration site conditions and requirements, the style of the home, individual tastes, and lifestyle.

At noon, Nelson Darden will give the lunchtime presentation, “Exciting new Proven Winners Caladiums for landscape impact.” Darden is the National Sales Manager for Classic Caladiums and manages the partnership with Proven Winners and their exclusive selection of Heart to Heart® top-quality caladium varieties.

Jason Testman, PLA, LEED AP BD+C, Landscape Division Manager and Landscape Architect fir TerraCare, Inc. presents “Redesigning the landscape at the WV State Capitol complex” at 1 p.m. A 2005 graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture, Testman has 17 years of experience in the design-build industry. He is a Registered Landscape Architect in WV, a LEED Accredited Professional specializing in Building Design and Construction, and is a Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professional.

Steve Foltz, Director of Horticulture at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, rounds out the day with “The importance of a landscape showcase at the Cincinnati Zoo.” The program runs from 1:45 to 2 p.m. with a walking tour to follow.

Professional CEU credits are available for ONLA, INLA, ASLA, and APLD members. For more information and registration, go to: http://bit.ly/PWROADSHOW  

