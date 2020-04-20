Purslane Adds Color that Can Take the Texas Heat

Purslane are a popular ornamental, but three newer series designated Texas Superstar releases take the plant to a new performance level, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

Cupcake, Muffin and Rio Grande purslane series were named Texas Superstars because plants show so many good characteristics, said David Rodriguez, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, San Antonio.

“All these new selections bloom better, longer and are more heat resistant,” Rodriguez said. “They represent all the best qualities you can find in purslane.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas A&M AgriLife Today