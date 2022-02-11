Quick Plug Hires New Global Managing Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Quick Plug, a division of Dümmen Orange, is proud to announce Brian Kura as the company’s new managing director for its global team. The company is a leading producer of stabilized seeding and cutting media for professional and vertical growth systems.

In his new position, Kura’s executive role carries end-to-end responsibility for Quick Plug’s global operations including sales as well as the manufacturing of a growing range of media for retail, commercial growers and propagators in the horticultural, forestry and hydroponics markets. The company’s North American manufacturing facilities are located in St. Catharines, Ontario with a new additional production facility scheduled to come on line in Portland, Oregon in mid-2022.

“Brian is a well-known leader in the horticulture industry as a management executive with a proven record of delivering consistent revenue and expanded growth” said Keith Cable, Dümmen Orange North America President. “He has demonstrated throughout his career a great ability to build relationships with personnel and a wide range of key stakeholders while energizing the business to deliver results. We are very happy to have him now leading our Quick Plug team.”

Prior to joining Quick Plug, Kura served in various executive sales leadership positions at Scotts Miracle-Gro and was director of sales for Monsanto Company. In addition, Kura holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona.

Kura will work from Dümmen Orange North America’s corporate office in Columbus, Ohio.



For more information about Quick Plug North America, please visit na.quickplug.global. For details about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Quick Plug

Quick Plug North America, a Dümmen Orange division, is proud to provide solutions to growers through the design and manufacture of superior growing media. Quick Plug products are designed to reduce labor, boost root development and increase germination rates across a wide range of product categories. The current Quick Plug product line features FlexiPlugs®, FlexiTray®, BioStrate® and AeroNT among other things. For more information on Quick Plug, visit na.quickplug.global.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.