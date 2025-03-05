Ranunculus Reigns: The Persian Buttercup Crowned 2025 Bulb of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The results are in, and flower lovers have a reason to celebrate—Ranunculus, also known as the Persian Buttercup, has been named the 2025 Bulb of the Year by Flowerbulb.eu. This flower is a favorite among floral designers with its multi-petaled blooms resembling miniature roses or peonies. It is gaining popularity as a must-have for home gardens, too. This cool-season flower can be planted in early spring in zones 4 to 7 and planted in the fall in warmer climates.

A Bloom Worth Celebrating

Ranunculus’ petals come in an array of colors, from soft cream and apricots to pinks, oranges, deep reds, and burgundies. Though often admired in wedding bouquets and high-end floral arrangements, these blooms are a gem for home gardens.

How to Grow Ranunculus

Gardeners in USDA hardiness zones 8-10 can grow Ranunculus as a perennial, while those in cooler regions can lift the corms or grow them as annuals. These sun-loving flowers thrive in well-drained soil and bring charm to garden beds, rock gardens, containers, and dedicated cut-flower gardens, where they will reach approximately 15 inches tall. In hotter climates, a bit of afternoon shade will keep them happy.

For best results, soak the corms in room temperature water for 3-4 hours before planting—but no longer. Spacing is also key; plant them 5-8 inches apart in the ground and avoid overcrowding in containers to ensure proper airflow to prevent powdery mildew. With the right care, Ranunculus will reward gardeners with long-lasting blooms that can be used for cutting and displaying indoors or attracting pollinators in the garden.

The Symbolism of Ranunculus?

According to floriography, Ranunculus symbolizes charm and attraction, adding to their mystique. Ranunculus isn’t just a flower—it’s a statement. This award-winning bulb deserves a spot in their collection for both seasoned gardeners and floral enthusiasts looking to elevate their arrangements. Get ready for a year filled with blooms—Ranunculus is 2025’s must-grow flower!

