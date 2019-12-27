We are proud to present you, our new Rapid Lily Line-up 2020 – 2021.

These days the lily market faces major challanges and we would like to respond to these challanges with our rapid lily line-up. Especially for you, as breeder, Royal Van Zanten has shortened the growing time of some Oriental lilies. These rapid lilies have a cultivation period less than 80 days*. Compare this to other Oriental varieties such as Sorbonne (110 days) or Siberia (135 days).

Production costs

As the production costs of each rapid lily is lower, your business becomes more profitable. In addition, it gives you the opportunity to utilise your greenhouse more efficient.

Seven rapid lilies

We’ve got seven different rapid lily varieties. Some may be familiar, while others may be new. The Rapid Lily Line-up consists: Loxton, Silentia, Toba, Iceblond, Saloniki, Salvetia en Dreamtouch.

