Red Oak Greenhouse Plans for Future Growth

Tess Nelson, Red Oak Express Floral August 31, 2020

Mum’s not the word when it comes to the secret behind Red Oak Greenhouse’s success of more than 140 years.

The secret producing a wide variety of greenhouse crops, said General Manager Bryce Johnson, is growing lifetime partnerships one customer at a time and having a dedicated, knowledgeable labor force.

“We consider our customers partners. We have a customer first mentality in everything we do,” said Johnson. “You have got to have a good team. There is not one person who knows everything, and there is not one person who can do everything; it is a team effort.”

