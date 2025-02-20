Refreshed Sunfinity Consumer Website Launches

GILROY, CALIFORNIA, USA: Syngenta Flowers launches a refreshed consumer facing website for their Sunfinity Sunflower brand.

First introduced in 2017, Sunfinity sunflowers have quickly gained popularity among consumers and redefined the garden potential of a sunflower. Unlike traditional sunflowers, Sunfinity continues to grow and bloom long after single-stem varieties have faded, allowing for summer-long enjoyment. Sunfinity works well in landscape applications, patio pots, and is a prolific cut flower.

Sunfinity is a popular product for retailers that provides extended shelf-life compared to regular pot sunflowers that cannot be sold after first flower. Sunfinity has a proven sell-through rate above 90%, especially when coupled with its branded pot and tag, making it the ideal premium price-point offering for increasing sales.

In the North American market, three Sunfinity varieties are available: The original Sunfinity Yellow Dark Center, Sunfinity Double Yellow, and the new for this year, Sunfinity Yellow-Red Bicolor. They all carry the same Sunfinity brand promise of “endless blooms all season long.™”

“We look forward to home gardeners exploring this refreshed webpage to help them succeed even more with Sunfinity. We’ve added more videos and straightforward growing tips to help gardeners feel confident and supported. We know the new generation of gardeners wants information from trusted sources, and we’ve built this site with that in mind.” – Alicain Carlson, Head of Marketing, Americas

To support the growing consumer interest in Sunfinity, Syngenta Flowers has invested in revamping the Sunfinity website. The updated site includes several resources to help gardeners, including planting tips, inspiration, FAQs, and retailers where you can buy Sunfinity. Site visitors will also be able to sign up for a Sunfinity newsletter that offers tips and tricks for home gardeners.

For more information about Sunfinity sunflowers and to explore the new website, visit www.mysunfinity.com.