Registration is Now Open for the 2025 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 National Symposium. Prepare to be captivated by this year’s National Symposium taking place from July 28 – 31, in Des Moines, Iowa, the heart of the Midwest. It’s the premier event for perennial plant industry professionals seeking unparalleled education, networking, and inspiration.

At the heart of the symposium is an unrivaled educational experience. Learn from industry leaders through a curated lineup of insightful presentations and panels. Gain exclusive access to tours tailored specifically for horticulture professionals, featuring tours of private and public gardens, growers, retailers, and more. The Midwest’s rich agricultural heritage and thriving horticulture scene provide the perfect backdrop for this immersive learning experience.

The 2025 National Symposium is more than just a conference – it’s a celebration of the perennial plant community. Monday will kick off with tours all concluding at The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden for refreshments. Join us for the trade show social on Tuesday where you’ll mingle with like-minded individuals and forge valuable connections. Cap off Wednesday’s tours with a dinner party at the renowned Reiman Gardens, showcasing one of the Midwest’s vibrant public gardens.

Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to engage with industry vendors during the trade show and explore the latest innovations and developments shaping the world of horticulture. Discover new plants during the New to Market Forum and get a glimpse into award winning landscape design projects.

PPA will also recognize those who have made a significant impact to the horticulture industry with the Special Recognition Awards, offer the opportunity to meet the Perennial Plant Foundation scholarship winners, as well as unveiling the 2026 Perennial Plant of the Year®.

Speaker highlights include:

Neil Diboll – President and Consulting Ecologist at Prairie Nursery

Heather Holm – Pollinator Conservationist and Educator

Darrel Morrison – Landscape Architect and Educator

Wambui Ippolito – Owner & Founder at Wambui Design

Jeff Carstens – Horticulturist at NCR Plant Introduction Station

Tour attractions include:

Blank Performing Arts Center

Ted Lare Design Build & Garden Center

Hillside Hostas

Iowa State University Seed Lab

Swift Greenhouses

And of course the Iowa Arboretum & Gardens, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden and the spectacular Reiman Gardens!

PPA’s Board of Directors are eagerly anticipating the upcoming National Symposium and are impressed by the Local Planning Committee’s dedicated hard work to offer top notch education and tours to Symposium attendees. “Plan to join the PPA family reunion in Des Moines this summer—the local planning committee has put together a robust program with great speakers and inspiring tours. I’ll see you there!” said Richard Hawke, PPA Board President.

Don’t miss your chance to be with PPA this summer! The 2025 National Symposium promises exceptional education, unmatched networking, and unforgettable memories.

The early bird registration deadline is June 10, 2025 and final registration deadline is July 15, 2025. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/event/2025ns.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.